Novant Health easing visitor restrictions as COVID-19 levels decline

(Photo: Novant Health NHRMC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health is adjusting visitor restrictions that were put in place to help control the spread of COVID-19.

The new visitation policies will go into effect Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Under the new policies, most patients at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and other facilities across North Carolina will be allowed to have an unrestricted number of visitors aged 12 or older, with limits remaining in place in certain areas and/or as needed to allow for safe social distancing in waiting areas and patient rooms.

However, restrictions will remain in place for COVID-19 positive patients who are hospitalized or in the emergency room, as well as patients who are being tested for COVID-19.

Novant Health Medical Group clinics will now allow children of all ages to accompany adults to appointments if child care is not available.

All visitors must:

Be healthy, with no symptoms of COVID-19.

Pass a COVID-19 screening, which can be completed online before they arrive at org/visitorscreening.

Properly wear a mask at all times, including while in the patient’s room or exam room.

For more information, visit NovantHealth.org/coronavirus.