Novant Health files application for 25 new acute care beds

New Hanover Regional Medical Center (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health has filed a certificate of need application with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for 25 new acute care beds.

The beds will be for the Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

The project is expected to cost $55.9 million and would be completed in October 2026.

A hearing for the project will take place April 12th in the Cape Fear Community Heath Sciences Building.

Anyone may file written comments concerning this proposal. Comments must be received by the Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section no later than 5:00 p.m. on March 31st.



Comments may be submitted to DHSR.CON.Comments@dhhs.nc.gov. They can also be mailed to the following address:



Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section

Division of Health Service Regulation

2704 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699-2704