Novant Health teen intern draws pictures of hospital’s therapy dogs

Jalen Bryant drew pictures of Novant's therapy dogs (Photo: Novant Health)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Novant Health intern has used his talents to bring happiness to the halls of the hospital.

17-year-old Jalen Bryant recently drew portraits of 15 of the hospital’s pet therapy dogs as part of the Artists Among Us series.

Jalen’s art was displayed as a temporary exhibit for one week in the lobby and has now been mounted on the walls of the hospital in recognition of the value art can have in a healthcare setting and in support of Jalen’s talents.