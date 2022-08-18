Novant Health, UNC Health increase access to pediatric specialty care in Wilmington

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health has added new physicians in partnership with UNC Health as part of commitments to increase access to pediatric specialty care in the Wilmington region.

According to a press release, the initial phase of growth includes both adding new services so families can seek care locally and expanding existing services to shorten wait times.

When Novant Health acquired New Hanover Regional Medical Center in 2021, the nonprofit health system also expanded its relationship with UNC Health and UNC School of Medicine. Through that partnership, Novant Health Medical Group is focusing on improving access to high-quality outpatient pediatric specialty care available locally through Novant Health UNC Children’s.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming new pediatric specialty providers to Wilmington to offer expert care to so many children,” Dr. Michael Jaskolka said, clinical physician executive for the Novant Health Women’s & Children’s Institute within the Coastal region. “We know pediatric patients and families from across the region will benefit by this care being close to home.”

Dr. Fernando Moya, who is division chief of the UNC Health physicians in the region who participate in the partnership, added: “We look forward to continuing our efforts to increase access to care available from Novant Health UNC Children’s. This partnership is improving care for more patients in Wilmington and southeastern North Carolina.”

New services