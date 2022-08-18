Novant Health, UNC Health increase access to pediatric specialty care in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health has added new physicians in partnership with UNC Health as part of commitments to increase access to pediatric specialty care in the Wilmington region.
According to a press release, the initial phase of growth includes both adding new services so families can seek care locally and expanding existing services to shorten wait times.
When Novant Health acquired New Hanover Regional Medical Center in 2021, the nonprofit health system also expanded its relationship with UNC Health and UNC School of Medicine. Through that partnership, Novant Health Medical Group is focusing on improving access to high-quality outpatient pediatric specialty care available locally through Novant Health UNC Children’s.
“We are thrilled to be welcoming new pediatric specialty providers to Wilmington to offer expert care to so many children,” Dr. Michael Jaskolka said, clinical physician executive for the Novant Health Women’s & Children’s Institute within the Coastal region. “We know pediatric patients and families from across the region will benefit by this care being close to home.”
Dr. Fernando Moya, who is division chief of the UNC Health physicians in the region who participate in the partnership, added: “We look forward to continuing our efforts to increase access to care available from Novant Health UNC Children’s. This partnership is improving care for more patients in Wilmington and southeastern North Carolina.”
- Pediatric urology: Dr. Sherry Ross, chief of UNC’s Division of Pediatric Urology, is seeing patients and performing surgeries in Wilmington twice a month. She is an expert in the surgical reconstruction of complex congenital abnormalities of the genitourinary tract and manages general pediatric urological conditions including urinary incontinence and nocturnal enuresis. Dr. Ross also provides urological and surgical care for children with kidney stone disease, spina bifida and neoplasms of the genitourinary tract.
- Pediatric rheumatology: UNC physicians provide care for children with arthritis and other rheumatic diseases affecting the joints, muscles, bones or organs in our Wilmington clinic each month.
- Pediatric nephrology: UNC physicians diagnose and treat children with kidney conditions in our Wilmington clinic each month.
- Pediatric cardiology: Dr. Matthew Adams is now based in Wilmington full time and cares for children with congenital heart disease and acquired heart conditions. He joins pediatric cardiologists Dr. Yvonne Paris and Dr. Shellie Kendall.
- Pediatric gastroenterology: Dr. Amari Howard is starting in September and Dr. Sean Sullivan is starting in November. Both full-time physicians will help grow access to pediatric gastroenterology services by the end of the year, shortening wait times for appointments. These physicians care for children with a range of digestive disorders. They will join pediatric gastroenterologist Dr. Robert “Chip” Williams and nurse practitioner Julie Andrews.
- Pediatric hematology: Nurse practitioner Diana Gordon will be based in Wilmington full time starting in September, expanding access to care for children with blood cell disorders, including anemia and sickle cell diseases, and bleeding and clotting disorders.
The new providers will primarily care for patients at Novant Health Nunnelee Pediatric Multispecialty Care – Autumn Hall or the Novant Health Betty H. Cameron Women’s & Children’s Hospital.
Pediatric specialty care is eligible for Novant Health’s financial assistance policy.
If eligible for financial assistance, patients will receive a 100% discount, or free care, for medically necessary services.