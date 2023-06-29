Novant Health volunteer receives President’s Lifetime Achievement Award

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — President Joe Biden has recognized a Brunswick County man for his years of service volunteering at a local hospital. We’re talking about more than four thousand hours of volunteering.

75-year-old John LeFebvre volunteers at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and he’s put in quite a few hours:4,163 hours to be exact.

A number so high that it caught the attention of the White House. LeFebvre was presented the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award with a framed certificate, pin and a letter from President Biden himself.

While that’s a lot of hours and an incredible award, LeFebvre says it not about receiving an award.

“I like to help people. I think it’s nice to walk them down, to help them, to let them know what’s going on; give them a warm blanket or any information they may need, I can provide,” said LeFebvre.

To top it off, during his many hours of volunteering, LeFebvre met his girlfriend of 5 years now while volunteering in the emergency department.

When asked what’s his favorite memory while volunteering, he said it’s when people thank him for helping after their stay at the hospital.