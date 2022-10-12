Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute receives $500,000 gift from Wilmington family

A $500,000 gift has been donated to the Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute (Photo: Novant Health)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington family has made a generous gift to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation to support hematology and oncology patients.

The unnamed family has pledged $500,000 to provide additional services to support patients at Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute. This gift will fund program enhancements for hematology/oncology services, such as patient navigation and case management to help directly support patients undergoing cancer treatment.

“We are profoundly grateful to this family for their generous gift, and it is especially touching that they were motivated by a positive care experience to help support future patients,” executive director of NHRMCF Schorr Davis said.

Patient navigators help connect patients with resources and serve as a link between the patient and their care teams, supporting them along their treatment journeys. This gift launched a new fund at the foundation, which can be used to provide educational support for team members and community education and outreach focused on patient navigation.