Novant Health’s Heart & Vascular Institute offering new procedure for advanced heart failure patients

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Novant Health is now offering a new procedure locally to serve those suffering advanced heart failure.

The new procedure involves surgically placing a mechanical pump, called a Left Ventricular Assist Device, into the chamber of the patient’s heart.

The pump will be connected to a controller, which will help the heart pump enough blood and oxygen to meet the body’s needs.

John Rommell is a Heart Failure Specialist with Novant, and says they are excited to finally be able to perform this procedure in Wilmington.

“This is really reserved for people with truly advanced, end stage heart failure that medicines have failed for, and the one who are not seeing the benefit they need with our standard approaches. This is a way for our patients with advanced heart failure to feel better and live longer,” said Dr. Rommell, who is also the Director of Heart Failure at Novant.

Rommel says this project is 10 years in the making, and will keep patients in need of advanced heart care close to home.

Novant’s Heart Failure Program serves more than one-thousand patients each year in the coastal region.