Novant introduces new heart failure palliative care clinic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Novant Health is introducing a new program to help enhance the lives of those living with heart failure.

Heart failure is a chronic and progressive condition where the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s need for blood and oxygen.

This new care option, palliative care, in partnership with Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, helps support patients living with heart failure, giving them more access to care options.

Professionals with the program say this will help those living with the disease live life more efficiently.

“Managing their symptoms every single day in their aspects of life. That’s what this program is for, for these patients,” said Erin Lambert, Heart Failure Program Manager.

“We really focus on quality of life, understanding the disease process, and empowering them to manage it and empowering them to look at aspects of their life and how they can balance through everyday life with and illness that is going to be with them for the rest of their life,” said Kelly Erola, Chief Medical Officer Lower Cape Fear Life Care.

Novant Health’s new heart failure palliative care clinic meets weekly in the heart and vascular institute on its 17th Street campus.