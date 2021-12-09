Nursing home residents visit Festival of Trees at Fort Fisher Aquarium

Nursing home residents line up to go into the Fort Fisher Aquarium. (photo: Peyton Furtado)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher. On Thursday, nursing home residents got out for some fun and to take in the holiday lights.

Residents of Peak Resources nursing home donated a tree to the Lower Cape Fear Lifecare’s Festival of Trees, hand-making ornaments for weeks.

Ten of them enjoyed their handiwork in person, enjoying a group trip to see the decorated Christmas tree.

For some, like resident Linda Lennon, this was one of the first times since the pandemic they’ve been able to take a day trip .

“Oh, everybody was so jubilant,” she said. “Yay! We’re ready for it! Yay, everybody, yay!”

The Festival of Trees features dozens of decorated Christmas trees donated by local businesses and families including one from WWAY News.