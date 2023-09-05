NWS confirms fourth tornado from Tropical Storm Idalia

(Photo: Pixabay)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Nearly a week after Tropical Storm Idalia moved through the Cape Fear, the National Weather Service has confirmed another tornado.

This brings the confirmed storm total to four tornadoes, after three tornadoes were already verified last week by survey crews.

The most recently-identified tornado was an EF0 with winds of 65 mph. It was on the ground for 0.44 miles reaching a peak width of 20 yards.

Crews say the tornado was on the ground for one minute from Saint James Plantation to near the intersection of Millwright Circle.

Numerous tree branches were broken with the most significant damage occurring near the intersection of Players Club Drive with Golf Cottage Drive.