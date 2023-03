OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The 2023 Oak Island Summer concert series is right around the corner.

The Town of Oak Island has released the list of concerts taking place throughout the summer months.

Bands will perform from 6:30 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. most Fridays from May 26th through September 2nd.

The free event will take place at Middleton Park.