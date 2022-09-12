Oak Island firefighters discover unattended bonfire inside 4-foot-deep hole

An unattended bonfire was discovered inside a large hole on Oak Island (Photo: Oak Island Police Department)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Firefighters in Oak Island received an unusual call early Sunday morning.

Crews say they responded around 5:00 am to an unattended beach bonfire and discovered it within a massive 10-foot wide, 4-foot-deep hole.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and those responsible received a citation (with fine) from the Oak Island Police Department.

Oak Island town officials say beach bonfires are not allowed during Sea Turtle Nesting Season and there’s an ordinance against digging holes and leaving them on the beach.

The Oak Island Police Department says fires can cause turtle hatchlings to become disorientated and wander away from the ocean, or even into the fire itself. This leads to injury and even death from the fire, or nearby predators.

Additionally, they say unfilled holes can be difficult to notice even in the daytime and present a hazard to anyone on the beach.