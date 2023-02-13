Oak Island Masonic Lodge arson suspect charged with embezzlement

34-year-old Wesley Heckendorn of Bolivia (Photo: Town of Oak Island)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A man accused of setting fire to the Masonic Lodge in Oak Island has received additional charges.

Wesley Heckendorn was arrested in Florida last November for setting fire to the building. He has since been charged with embezzlement.

Heckendorn pleaded guilty to the embezzlement charges on January 12th. He was sentenced to 6 to 17 months suspended, with 12 months of supervised probation.

Heckendorn’s arson case is still pending.