Oak Island police arrest individual after reports of fight

OAK ISLAND (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department were dispatched on Tuesday night to the corner of Northeast 32nd Street and East Yacht Drive in response of fight in progress.

When officers arrived on the scene, they identified one individual instigating fights with multiple people.

According to police, the individual then barricaded themself in a nearby storage shed where they fired three shots. No injuries were reported from these shots.

The suspect is in custody and currently undergoing a medical evaluation. No name has been released at this time.

We will provide more information as it become available.