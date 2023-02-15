Oak Island Police: Barricades surrounding nearly-completed skate park ‘not usable features’

A skate park in Oak Island isn't quite ready for visitors (Photo: Oak Island Police Department)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A nearly-completed skate park in Oak Island currently surrounded by barricades is not open to the public, Oak Island Police say.

This comes after police issued 5 citations to skaters they say were warned multiple times to stay off the features.

“Just to clear up any confusion, the barricades, caution tape, and sign saying “Not Open To The Public” are NOT useable features of the new Kevin Bell Skatepark, but are in fact there to indicate the park is NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC,” a statement said on Facebook.

Police say they want to ensure nothing is damaged or anyone is hurt before the Skatepark is even officially open.

The skate park was destroyed in 2020 by Hurricane Isaias. Approval for the $300,000 replacement project came in June of 2021. Work has been ongoing since November of 2022.

Town officials say the park will open for skaters sometime in mid-March.