Oak Island Police hosting their first National Night Out event

Oak Island is hosting its first ever National Night Out event (Photo: WWAY)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is hosting its first ever National Night Out.

The event is scheduled for October 6th from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

There will be skydiving demonstrations from the US Army Golden Nights, displays from local law enforcement and fire department, and much more.