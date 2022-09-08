Oak Island Police inviting community to ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Friday

The Oak Island Police Department is hosting Coffee With A Cop on Friday (Photo: Oak Island Police Department)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is providing an opportunity for you to ask questions and hang out with members of their Department on Friday morning.

They’re hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ around 8:30 am at OKI Scoop Shop & Donuts, located at 4922 E. Oak Island Drive.

Community Resource Officer Victor Denoble will be on hand to speak with attendees and answer any questions they may have — with no formal agenda or presentation.

The program aims to enhance the relationship between the community and the Police Department.

It comes just under a month after the Leland Police Department did the same type of event.