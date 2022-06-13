Oak Island records its 50th sea turtle nest of the season

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Sea turtle nesting season typically runs from May 1st through August 31st. Just over 6 weeks into the season, Oak Island now has 50 nests around the island, according to the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program.

The organization says overall nesting activity has slowed down recently, but they discovered the milestone next early Monday morning.

The protection program asks anyone who comes upon a nesting sea turtle to give it space, standing back a minimum of 20 feet and staying as quiet as possible.

If you witness sea turtle activity, the group asks you to contact them day or night at 910-945-8888 so they can mark the nest, do some data and research to help protect the turtles.