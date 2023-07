Oak Island Water Rescue flying Purple Flag for jellyfish

Portuguese Man-o-war jellyfish (Photo: Cape Lookout National Seashore)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Rip currents aren’t the only threat facing beachgoers this week.

Oak Island Water Rescue crews are flying a Purple Flag for Portuguese Man-O-War jellyfish sightings.

They have been seen on the beach and in the surf.

You are advised not to touch them, as their sting is extremely painful.

Officials say they have also been seen in Holden Beach.