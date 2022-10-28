Oasis NC hosts haunted house put on by Wilmington students with autism

The ideas, decorations, and spooky fun-filled entertainment was all done by the students from the Southeastern Autism Academy (SEA) that serves children and their families around Wilmington.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Oasis NC and SEA Academy hosted their annual haunted house event Thursday that featured two haunted houses, and a haunted trail.

One of the haunted houses was for elementary-aged children, and the other was for the older kids.

The haunted trail was around the back of the building, and featured ghouls, goblins and witches. Throughout the event, there was no shortage of jump scares!

Angela Pollock, the Head of School for SEA Academy, loves this event not only for the fun, but also for the beneficial qualities the students can gain during planning.

“This is a project-based learning opportunity that we give our students so they can work on planning, collaboration, they have to work on following through on things that they think of, they have to have teamwork, compromise… There’s lots of writing, reading, all kinds of skills embedded in this project, and that’s why we absolutely love it. The kids get so into it, as you can tell. It’s so much fun and we love seeing their passion and their spirit come out at this time of year.”

That passion showed in every aspect of the event. One student, Hayden Tinkle, said he had an idea to have a haunted trail. By using team work, imagination and time, that idea became a reality.

“I had the idea for a haunted trail, I’ve went to many haunted houses before and I’ve seen some people with chainsaws, scaring people with chainsaws, and basically for the haunted trail my teachers gave me the idea to use of my (leaf) blowers and rev the engine and scare people with it.”

Oasis NC and SEA Academy put on this haunted attraction every year, and while the students are able to learn about planning and project management, there’s no shortage of fun for the whole team.

For more information about SEA Academy, you can click here to view their website.