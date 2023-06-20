Off-duty Leland Police officers help child in medical distress

Off-duty Leland Police Officers recently helped a child in medical distress (Photo: Leland Police Department)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Two off-duty Leland Police Department officers recently helped a child in medical distress.

Officer McElroy’s and Officer Benson’s shift was already over for the day when they received the call.

Officer Benson was in the grocery store and approached by a man who turned out to be the child’s father. The man was in distress and saw Officer Benson in uniform and asked him for help.

Officer Benson has not yet completed field training, and therefore doesn’t have an assigned take home car yet. He gave the frantic father a ride in his personal car so that he could get to his child during a stressful and uncertain event.

“This level of dedication and selfless service isn’t something that can be taught from a book or checked off on in a field training manual, and exemplifies what Service Excellence is all about,” the Leland Police Department said in a statement.

Police say the child is now doing well after the medical incident.