Off-duty officer, 4 others dead in Raleigh active shooting

Police lights (Photo: Pixabay)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Raleigh Police said officers are at the scene of an active shooting that left one police officer and four other people dead, according to law enforcement sources.

Just after 9:30 pm, Raleigh Police tweeted that the suspect is in custody.

“This is a sad and tragic day for the City of Raleigh,” Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said at a news conference Thursday night.

Click here to read the full story.