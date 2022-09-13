Officials unable to locate speeding boater accused of causing damage in Intracoastal Waterway

A boat was seen speeding through the Intracoastal Waterway on September 4th (Photo: Noah Lorren)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — More than a week after a boater was seen speeding through the Intracoastal Waterway, causing damage to boats and docks, officials say they have been unsuccessful in locating the operator.

Clayton Ludwick with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says they’re still assessing damage reports from the incident on September 4th.

Ludwick says they’re not releasing the name of the alleged boat driver because the operator doesn’t have a “fixed” address, meaning he likely lives on the boat.

No additional details were provided as to what charges or how many the boat operator could face if found.

He was last seen in South Carolina.