Ohio man sentenced to prison for robbing Carolina Beach Bank

Charles Lee Pingley (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for robbing a Carolina Beach Bank in 2020.

Charles Lee Pingley, 54, pleaded guilty Monday in New Hanover County Superior Court for armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Pingley robbed the First Citizens Bank located at 612 N. Lake Park Boulevard, Carolina Beach on October 6, 2020 just before 11:30 a.m.

Pingley entered the bank masked, which was common and often required during the pandemic, and he was wearing gloves. He placed an object that was wrapped up on the counter, which made a clanking sound the employees perceived to be a firearm. Pingley handed the teller a bag and ordered

her to empty her cash drawer into the bag and then directed another teller to do the same.

Pingley made away with $15,144, which he has also been ordered to repay the bank.

After this robbery, and prior to his arrest, Pingley robbed two banks in Tennessee. After his arrest for robbing the bank in Carolina Beach, Pingley was transferred into Federal Custody. Pingley was convicted of the two armed robberies in Federal Court in Tennessee in March of this year.

The US Marshals Service transported Pingley to Wilmington this month to face his New Hanover County charges.