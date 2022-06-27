Old River Farms announce opening of large, free-to-visit sunflower field

SUNFLOWERS (Photo: Old River Farms)

SUNFLOWERS3 (Photo: Old River Farms)

SUNFLOWERS2 (Photo: Old River Farms)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Just over a week after announcing they had grown a field of sunflowers, Old River Farms says the photogenic field is ready for visitors.

Beginning today, the field will be open each day of the week from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm.

Admission is free but flowers are $1 (cash only) if you would like to take a sunflower home. The farm asks for you to bring your own pruners of kitchen shears to cut the flowers.

Staff say pets are more than welcome as long as they’re on a leash.

Picnic lunches can be enjoyed inside their big barn with picnic tables if you need to find some shade.

This year Old River Farms have teamed up with a local organization to help a Ukrainian family find a safe home. They say all proceeds from the sunflowers will be used to help this family and others affected.

Old River Farms is located in Burgaw at 8711 Old River Road.