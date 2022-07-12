Old River Farms sunflowers are finished for season after raising thousands for Ukrainian refugees

(Photo: Old River Farms)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — After 12 days of offering a sunflower field at Old River Farms, the field has been closed for the season, according to the farm.

The field was free to visit, but visitors who wanted to take home a sunflower were charged $1 per flower.

The campaign helped to raise $7,520.50 for Ukrainian refugees trying to relocate to North Carolina.

Old River Farms says the amount far exceeded their expectations and they’re thankful for the amazing turnout.