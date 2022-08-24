Old vehicles being pulled from SC River; 1920s-era locomotive located among search

(Photo: WPDE)

There’s a project underway where Blackwater Dredging Company is pulling old vehicles from the Waccamaw River and disposing of them.

They just pulled out a 1920s-era locomotive.

It’s been there on the property of the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority for years.

“We just recently had, DNR had, Black Water Dredging in here doing some abandoned boat retrieval and I had the idea if they have equipment in here that can retrieve abandoned boats, maybe they could get the locomotive and we suggested that to them and they volunteered to do that and here we are today,” Kevin Hardee, South Carolina Representative said.

Click here to read more….