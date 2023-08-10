On Thyme Restaurant finishes in top 5 of national competition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington restaurant is blowing onto the national stage after participating in a major competition.

On Thyme Restaurant was nominated by some of its diners for the Pepsi Dig-in Competition, which will crown the best black-owned restaurant in the country.

The contest is a partnership between Pepsi… and popular social media food critic Keith Lee.

While “on thyme” didn’t win the grand prize, they do know they’re going to finish between 2nd and 5th.

Owner Corey Scott said finishing so high in the competition isn’t as important as spreading the word of where they’re from.

“It’s more of, not just putting a black-owned restaurant, it’s more of putting like our city on the map,” Scott said. “A lot of time, we go out of town and I mention our restaurant, mention our city and a lot of people don’t know where Wilmington at. But I think it’s cool that, like we’re like putting a stamp on where we’re at, where we grew up at, being here all my life and putting a stamp on our city.”

If “On Thyme” wins 2nd place, they will get a cash prize and paid trip to New York City.