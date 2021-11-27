One dead, two arrested following shooting at Piner Road

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person is dead and two people have been arrested following Friday afternoon’s shooting on Piner Rd.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at Bennett Village Apartments off Piner Rd just around 3 p.m. Officers discovered 19-year-old Quashawn Pearsall suffering from a gunshot wound.

Pearsall was rushed to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries but later died of his injuries.

The sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant for a residence just before midnight Friday and arrested 22-year-old Ahmad Shaheed Tate. Tate has been charged with 1st-degree murder and is currently held with no bond. Tate’s girlfriend, Regina Michelle Davis was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. She is being held under a 100,000 dollar bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident seems to be gang-related.