One in custody after stolen car chase in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — One person is in custody following a car chase involving a stolen car Wednesday evening near Monkey Junction.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when a car was reported stolen from the Walmart near Carolina Beach Road.

Deputies tried to pull the stolen car over when the driver stepped on the gas and took off.

Law enforcement used a “pit maneuver”, which forced the car to stop in the vicinity of Carolina Beach Road and Sanders Road.

A male driver and a female passenger tried to run away.

The male driver was taken into custody.