One Love Tennis founder Lenny Simpson honored by alma mater

Lenny Simpson has received an award from his alma mater

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The founder of One Love Tennis, Lenny Simpson, is being honored by his alma mater.

Simpson recently received the award of honor from East Tennessee State University.

Simpson was accepted into the University on an academic and athletic scholarship in 1968. He was coach of the University’s team from 1972 through 1973.

Before beginning an historic professional tennis career, Simpson graduated in 1973 with a degree in phycology and physical education.