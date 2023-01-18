One Love Tennis founder Lenny Simpson releases book, signing planned this month

One Love Tennis founder Lenny Simpson has written a book (Photo: One Love Tennis)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One Love Tennis founder Lenny Simpson has written a book.

Titled ‘In the Shadow of Tennis Legends, the Lenny Simpson Story’, a book signing and meet and greet with Simpson are scheduled for January 27th and 28th at the USTA’s annual Hall of Fame event at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club.

The book has been ten years in the making, according to One Love Tennis.

Future book signings are planned for February.