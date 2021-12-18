One Love Tennis helps to feed dozens of hungry families around the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of hungry families across the Cape Fear now have food to put on the table just in time for the holidays.

One Love Tennis held their final food drive of the year Saturday, distributing bags with enough supplies for a breakfast, lunch and dinner for an entire family.

With supply issues and rising costs making it more difficult than ever for some to feed their family, volunteers say they love to give back to their community.

“Not only do they love to play tennis, but they also love to serve,” volunteer Clifford Barnett said. “Which is what this season is all about. We’ve collected food from all over the city, and we’ve been able to share with those who are in need.”

Volunteer Cole reflected Barnett’s thoughts.

“Really cool experience,” Cole said. “I got to help and serve and give people food. It’s really meant a lot to me. It’s cool to see how this event has progressed.”

One Love Tennis founder Lenny Simpson says they plan to hold several more food drives next year to continue to serve the Wilmington area.