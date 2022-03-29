One Place celebrates child abuse prevention month in April

April 2022 marks the third year CAP Month occurs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Photo: Pexels)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) — One Place in partnership with Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina (PCANC) and community agencies will recognize Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Month in April.

Times of crisis may put families under great stress and can lead to significant increases in the risk of child maltreatment.

COVID-19 adds stress that can overload parents and caregivers, such as loss of employment, loss of income due to lack of paid leave, the necessity of new child care and schooling arrangements, and food insecurity.

“Too often, our society thinks of raising healthy children as a parent or caregiver’s responsibility alone,” said Dawn Rochelle, CEO of One Place. “In reality, we all benefit when we work together to lessen the load of stress placed on families.”

While children and families are facing unprecedented stress during the pandemic, child maltreatment is preventable. There are programs, strategies, and policies that are proven to strengthen families so they can address their basic needs and better care for their children.

Join One Place in recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month:

· PARTICIPATE in Wear Blue Day on Friday, April 1.

Wear blue and post a photo or video on social media with the #WearBlueDay22 hashtag.

· JOIN One Place for Week of the Young Child, April 4-8

Week of the Young Child celebrates early learning, young children, their teachers, and their families. One place, in collaboration with Onslow County Parks and Recreation and Onslow County Public Library, will host activity days and car seat checks for fam-ilies at three area parks from 1-3pm: 4/5 Hubert Bypass Park, 4/6 Steed Park, 4/7 Deppe Park.

· VIEW the No Small Matter documentary.

Join One Place for a free screening of No Small Matter on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 6pm. “No Small Matter is the first feature documentary to explore the most over-looked, underestimated, and powerful force for good in America today: Early Child-hood Education.”

–Executive Producer Alfre Woodard

Register: shorturl.at/fnvV2

· ENGAGE in Back Porch Chats

Sign-up to participate in weekly virtual Back Porch Chat series during the month of April focusing on the Five Protective Factors. You can learn about each protective factor and how you can help build them for yourself and others in the county.

When families have the Five Protective Factors in their lives they are more resilient and have a decreased risk for child abuse. Registration links will be shared each Mon-day in April on social media.

· PLEDGE to protect children from abuse

Follow social media April 18-22 for the Five Days of Action campaign to learn more about recognizing and responding to child abuse, and pledge your support to “KNOW.SEE.RESPOND.” and prevent child abuse in the community.

· LEARN the Basics of Child Maltreatment Prevention

Register for PCANC/s free webinar, “Ensuring Strong Foundations for Children/Learn the Basics & Take Action” on Wednesday April 20, or access any of their free online trainings. Register: shorturl.at/fDPVW

· FOLLOW One Place (@OnePlaceOnslow) and Prevent Child Abuse NC (@pre-ventchildabusenc) on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Share posts throughout the month and join the conversation using the hashtags #BeAConnection #CAPMonth and #GrowingBetterTogether

· SUPPORT this important work.

For more information about child abuse prevention and intervention at One Place you can click here.