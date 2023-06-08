Online tickets available now for PNC Broadway and Beach Shows

Online Tickets Now available for 2023-2024 PNC Broadway and the Beach Shows (Photo: MGN / Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) has announced that online tickets are now available for all PNC Broadway and the Beach 2023-2024 season shows.

Additionally, guests who purchase tickets to 3 or more shows can save 10% on their order, and they can select their preferred seats for all shows.

PNC Broadway and the Beach 2023-2024 Season Shows include:

To Kill A Mockingbird: November 1st at 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Pretty Woman the Musical: November 17th at 7:30 p.m. and November 18th at 2:00 & 7:30 p.m.

Mean Girls the Musical: December 1st at 7:30 p.m. and December 2nd at 2:00 & 7:30 p.m.

The Illusionists Magic of the Holidays: December 12th & 13th at 7:30 p.m.

Come From Away: January 16th – 18th at 7:30 p.m. (2024)

Shrek The Musical: June 21st at 7:30 p.m., June 22nd at 2:00 & 7:30 p.m., June 23rd at 2:00 p.m. (2024)

Tickets are available online by clicking here, or by contacting the Ticket Central box office.

Ticket Central is open for telephone and in-person sales Monday through Friday 2 to 6 p.m.

You can reach Ticket Central at (910) 362-7999, and questions can be directed to tickets@wilsoncentertickets.com.