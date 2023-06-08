Online tickets available now for PNC Broadway and Beach Shows
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) has announced that online tickets are now available for all PNC Broadway and the Beach 2023-2024 season shows.
Additionally, guests who purchase tickets to 3 or more shows can save 10% on their order, and they can select their preferred seats for all shows.
PNC Broadway and the Beach 2023-2024 Season Shows include:
- To Kill A Mockingbird: November 1st at 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
- Pretty Woman the Musical: November 17th at 7:30 p.m. and November 18th at 2:00 & 7:30 p.m.
- Mean Girls the Musical: December 1st at 7:30 p.m. and December 2nd at 2:00 & 7:30 p.m.
- The Illusionists Magic of the Holidays: December 12th & 13th at 7:30 p.m.
- Come From Away: January 16th – 18th at 7:30 p.m. (2024)
- Shrek The Musical: June 21st at 7:30 p.m., June 22nd at 2:00 & 7:30 p.m., June 23rd at 2:00 p.m. (2024)
Tickets are available online by clicking here, or by contacting the Ticket Central box office.
Ticket Central is open for telephone and in-person sales Monday through Friday 2 to 6 p.m.
You can reach Ticket Central at (910) 362-7999, and questions can be directed to tickets@wilsoncentertickets.com.