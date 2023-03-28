Onslow County man wins final $200,000 prize from scratch-off ticket

A man recently won the final top prize from a scratch-off game in Wallace (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Education Lottery’s ‘Cash Payout’ scratch-off only had one remaining top prize to be won — until this week.

Tommy Gurganus took a chance on the $5 scratch-off and won the $200,000 top prize.

Gurganus bought his lucky ticket from Murphy USA on N.C. 41 South in Wallace. That’s the same store which sold a $2 million winning scratch off ticket in January.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

Since Gurganus won the last top prize, the lottery will begin the process of ending the Cash Payout game.