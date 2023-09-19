Onslow County Sheriff’s Office: Child drowning deemed accidental

RICHLANDS, NC (WCTI) — Authorities say that at this time the drowning death of a child in Richlands shows no signs of being non-accidental.

According to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, deputies and EMS responded to the area of Wild Geese Lane in Richlands regarding a child drowning. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but the child was pronounced deceased at 11:28 a.m.

CSI and detectives processed the scene for evidence, and at this time, there is no evidence to support this incident was non-accidental.

