‘Operation Going Home’ providing assistance to displaced residents in Wilmington

Effort encourages local community to help though contributions

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover Disaster Coalition (NHDC) is assisting the Wilmington Housing Authority and residents displaced by mold remediation and reconstruction through its new initiative, “Operation Going Home”.

“Operation Going Home” will support 140 families who are currently living in temporary housing while they await safe return to their units.

Many of these residents – the majority of whom are families with children – have also lost personal property due to mold contamination.

“Operation Going Home” encourages contributions from the public and local organizations. These contributions will enable the NHDC to purchase and distribute new beds, linens, children’s clothing and other household and personal items needed by these families and individuals.

Contributions make a direct impact by meeting the needs of those returning to home and sustaining those still waiting the completion of their homes’ repair.

For more information or to make a contribution, community members may visit the “Operation Going Home” website at https://sharecapefear.org/operation-going-home.