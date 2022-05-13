Operation Spring Cleaning leads to 12 arrests in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – Last week, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit conducted Operation Spring Cleaning that yielded narcotics, guns, and money seizures.

Additionally, a stolen vehicle and firearm were recovered.

Search warrants were executed at several properties throughout Columbus County.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit, along with Pender County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit, investigated the trafficking of illegal Fentanyl and Methamphetamine into Columbus County.

As a result of this joint investigation, a takedown operation was conducted at the Sun-Do Kwik Shop located at 1031 Old Boardman Road, Evergreen.

Three individuals were taken into custody.

On May 5, 2022, a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Detective and a Patrol Sergeant were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle from Brunswick County.

On May 7, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Detectives were patrolling the city of Chadbourn during the annual Strawberry Festival.

These detectives initiated a vehicle stop on Clark Street, Chadbourn.

At the conclusion of this vehicle stop, three individuals were taken into custody for narcotics violations.

Deputies pursued the vehicle, eventually apprehending the subject.

The individual was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm while being a convicted felon.

The following individuals were arrested and charged during Operation Spring Cleaning: