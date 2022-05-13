Operation Spring Cleaning leads to 12 arrests in Columbus County
Search warrants were executed at several properties throughout Columbus County.
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – Last week, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit conducted Operation Spring Cleaning that yielded narcotics, guns, and money seizures.
Additionally, a stolen vehicle and firearm were recovered.
Search warrants were executed at several properties throughout Columbus County.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit, along with Pender County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit, investigated the trafficking of illegal Fentanyl and Methamphetamine into Columbus County.
As a result of this joint investigation, a takedown operation was conducted at the Sun-Do Kwik Shop located at 1031 Old Boardman Road, Evergreen.
Three individuals were taken into custody.
On May 5, 2022, a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Detective and a Patrol Sergeant were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle from Brunswick County.
On May 7, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Detectives were patrolling the city of Chadbourn during the annual Strawberry Festival.
These detectives initiated a vehicle stop on Clark Street, Chadbourn.
At the conclusion of this vehicle stop, three individuals were taken into custody for narcotics violations.
Deputies pursued the vehicle, eventually apprehending the subject.
The individual was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm while being a convicted felon.
The following individuals were arrested and charged during Operation Spring Cleaning:
- Dominque Olivia Nealey, 31, Clarendon – Felony Possession of Cocaine. $10,000.00 unsecured bond.
- Kavin Rudolph Jordan, 32, Tabor City – Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance; Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance; Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance; Felony Trafficking in Heroin; Felony Trafficking in Opium; Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Cocaine; Felony Possession of Firearm by a Felon; Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm; and Felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance. $226,000.00 secured bond.
- John Timothy Woody, 47, Whiteville – Felony Possession of Cocaine and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. $5,000.00 secured bond.
- Jesse James Arp, 38, Bolton – Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. No bond
- Angelo Xavier-Perez Arp, 18, Bolton – 2 counts of Misdemeanor Assault on a Government Official, 2 counts of Misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer, 2 Outstanding Warrants for Arrest. $35,000.00 secured bond.
- Delvin Lee Freeman, 20, Hallsboro – Misdemeanor Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance. $1,000.00 secured bond.
- Shykira Tynesha Graham, 23, Lake Waccamaw – Misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer and 2 Outstanding Warrants for Arrest. $2,200.00 secured bond.
- Joseph Swies, 41, Rockingham – 3 counts of Felony Trafficking in Opium or Heroin; 3 counts of Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine; 2 counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance; Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance; and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. $500,000.00 secured bond.
- Brittany Leigh-Ann Grubb, 33, Rockingham – 3 counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance; Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance; 2 counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. $350,000.00 secured bond.
- Adam William Lentz, 46, Chapel Hill – Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Misdemeanor Driving While Impaired, Felony Flee to Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, and Felony Carrying a Concealed Firearm. $77,500.00 secured bond.
- James Franklin Roberts III, 41, Whiteville – 2 counts of Felony Trafficking in Opium or Heroin; Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance; Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Felony Maintaining a Place to Keep/Sell Controlled Substance. $23,000.00 secured bond.
- Alton Levon Frink Jr, 38, Chadbourn – 2 counts of Felony Trafficking in Opium or Heroin; Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance; Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and an Outstanding Order for Arrest. $23,000.00 secured bond.
- Anthony Leon Collins, 44, Lumberton – Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; 2 counts of Felony Trafficking in Opium or Heroin; and Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance. $20,500.00 secured bond.