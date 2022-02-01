Organizations asking for volunteers to help fill a growing need around the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The pandemic has led to a number of shortages over the past two years with the latest being volunteers.

Local organizations who rely on volunteers are asking for your help.

James Jarvis with the American Red Cross says volunteer numbers have been on the rise but aren’t where they were just a few years ago.

“It has been a challenge to get all the volunteers that we need in order to deliver the critical services that we provide in the community,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis attributes much of the volunteer decrease to the pandemic. He says the Red Cross has learned to adapt their volunteer campaigns to more virtual approaches, but that there’s nothing like being able to help in person after a disaster.

“Being able to provide that care and comfort on the scene, standing on the curb with them face-to-face,” Jarvis said. “To be able to provide that assistance.”

Another organization seeing a change in their volunteer process is the Cape Fear Volunteer Center.

Christina Lancaster says despite their challenges, the volunteer numbers with their organization have been on the rise.

“For the most part, we’re seeing that our community is wanting to help more than ever,” Lancaster said.

Lancaster points out that while the volunteer numbers fluctuate the opportunities and needs are higher than ever.

“The one time volunteer opportunities, they come along very often,” Lancaster said. “So whenever we get them, we can always use volunteers to fill those positions.”

James Jarvis says if you’ve been thinking about lending your time to help others now is the perfect time for people to start.

“I would hope that they would look for opportunities to get more involved in their community,” Jarvis said. “To really find what you’re compassionate about and donate your time to help in that regard.”