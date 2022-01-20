Organizations, officials working to decrease number of human trafficking cases across the Cape Fear

(Photo: Matthew Huddleston / WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We are in the middle of National Human Trafficking Prevention month, which takes place each January.

North Carolina ranked 9th for human trafficking cases last year, but steps are being taken to decrease those numbers.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo signed a petition on Tuesday, making resources easier to come by for those impacted by human trafficking in the area.

LeeAnna Stoker with First Fruit Ministries says that will make their work even more impactful.

“Anytime a trafficking victim is encountered in our community, that he or she will be responded to quickly, they’ll be connected to the right resources, their needs will be met,” Stoker said.

Stoker says human trafficking is a growing issues, but adds that even the smallest act can help victims.

“Don’t hesitate to offer a kind word and open a door,” Stoker said. “Because you never know the situation you might be seeing unfold right in front of you.”

Stoker says there are plenty of opportunities in place to help those who are still victims of trafficking.

“We have help. We have assistance,” Stoker added. “There’s no reason for any person to stay in a trafficking situation when the door is open for them to leave.”

LeeAnna Stoker says it’s important to contact organizations such as First Fruit Ministries if you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking.