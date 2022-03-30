Ovarian Cancer nonprofit ‘She ROCKS’ invites public to annual luncheon April 14

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)— After two years of not holding their fundraising luncheon due to the pandemic, the ovarian cancer nonprofit She ROCKS (Research Ovarian Cancer Knowledge Support) is hosting their eighth annual event on April 14, 2022, in the Wilmington Convention Center.

The luncheon runs from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and includes a seated meal, a vocal performance by the Divine Divas, and an inspiring program dedicated to supporting women living with ovarian cancer, as well as honoring those who have passed away from the disease.

Also during the program, Victoria Bae-Jump, MD, PhD, will present an update on the ovarian cancer research she and her team are conducting in the Beth Quinn Lab at UNC’s Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chapel Hill.

According to Kasey Stone, President of the She ROCKS Board of Directors, the public is invited and there is no set cost to attend.

“Our goal is to raise $1,250 per table of ten, so $125 per person is a suggested donation,” Stone said. “However, participants will give more or less as they are able or desire. We want people to attend and participate at any level that is comfortable for them.”

Stone emphasized that building awareness of ovarian cancer, especially its very subtle signs and symptoms, is another key part of the She ROCKS mission.

“While much less common than breast cancer, ovarian cancer is three times more deadly and many women know very little about it. Raising vital research funds is paramount, but so is informing people about this disease. We welcome anyone who would like to join us at the luncheon and encourage people to visit our website for information on other awareness and fundraising events throughout the year.”

To reserve your seat at the luncheon, contact Madison Welsh at madiwelsh95@gmail.com.