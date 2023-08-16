Overnight camping in Freeman Park resumes next month

Freeman Park (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Overnight camping in Freeman Park resumes on Labor Day.

Overnight camping is only allowed in designated, reserved camp sites Labor Day through the Thursday before Memorial Day each year.

You must make reservations online.

The cost is $50 a night. Only tents are allowed, no trailers or RVs.

As a reminder, only 4wd vehicles are allowed on Freeman Park. All vehicles must display a valid Freeman Park access pass to enter. Those can be purchased online while making campsite reservations or in-person at the entrance to park.

Click here to make a camping reservation.