Own Your Own Restaurant competition announces updates, documentary

Win your own restaurant with "Own Your Own" contest! (Photo: Tanner Blue/WWAY)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Many chefs dream of one day owning their own restaurant. For the winner of the “Own Your Own” contest, that dream will become a reality.

On October 21st the final 24 Own Your Own (OYO) competitors will face off in Burgaw. On the line is a restaurant space and a one million dollar budget to design and build the restaurant of their dreams.

“We’re excited to have selected a date for the 24 finalists to come to Burgaw and showcase their talent to the locals,” said OYO founder, Richard Johnson. “Each competitor will have a 10×10 tent and the equipment necessary to prepare and serve their signature dish to community members who will vote for their favorites.”

The OYO competition, launched this past January, has already attracted 500 applicants from 26 states. Applications are still being accepted until July 15th.

After careful review, 280 applicants moved on to the second round. Of those, 180 remain. Next up, the OYO team will continue to winnow down the list to the Judges Round, from which the final 24 will be chosen and announced in August.

“A key element to our success is finding the right person who can succeed at running a restaurant and will also be supported by the town,” Johnson said. “The success of Fat Daddy’s and Burgaw Brewing made me realize the model we have developed in Burgaw can be replicated in small towns across America.”

This time around the OYO team is taking the time to make a documentary of how they helped to revitalize a small town by creating a vibrant restaurant scene. Click here to see the OYO trailer for “Burgaw Now”