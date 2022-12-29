Win your own restaurant with “Own Your Own” contest

What if you had the chance to operate your own restaurant and be given $1 million to do so?

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Many chefs dream of one day owning their own restaurant. For the winner of the “Own Your Own” contest, that dream will become a reality.

Richard Johnson, a local entrepreneur who purchased several buildings in Downtown Burgaw, is excited for “Burgaw Brewing” to open with his hand-picked candidate, Kevin Kozak.

“It’s been amazing, you know, it’s been a long road from just seeing this building from what it was before and now we’re in the home stretch. All the equipment set, it’s been an amazing ride and I’m excited to get the doors open right now.”

Kozak isn’t the only person benefitting from Johnson’s plan to boost Burgaw business. Jay Kranchalk, selected by Johnson to run “Fat Daddy’s Pizza”, has enjoyed his new opportunity, despite never owning a restaurant before.

“Something that seemed so impossible, and so out of left field, could work out so well. I never ever dreamed of owning a pizza restaurant.”

The newest addition will come in the way of a contest.

A winner will be selected and be given $1 million and a renovated building to operate in.

Johnson says he is more than happy to give an aspiring entrepreneur an opportunity.

“One day, I just had this idea, ‘hey, let’s run a nationwide contest and a competition and we’ll get ideas and we’ll find people who want to own restaurants’.”

You can apply by clicking here.

You must be 18 years or older to apply.

Many are already placing their applications, so if you’re a local chef looking for your big break, now is your chance.