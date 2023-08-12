Oysters in October returning to the Burgwin-Wright House

The Third Annual Oysters in October, a Halloween-themed oyster roast hosted by The Rotary Club of Wilmington West, will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Gardens of the Burgwin-Wright House. Photo: Wilmington West Rotary

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Get ready to celebrate Halloween the Cape Fear way.

The Third Annual Oysters in October — a Halloween-themed oyster roast hosted by The Rotary Club of Wilmington West — is back again this year.

It will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Gardens of the Burgwin-Wright House from 5:30 until 8:30 pm. Tickets for this fundraiser are $75 each, and include steamed oysters, shrimp, fish bites and sides, and two drink tickets for beer, wine or liquor drinks, with proceeds benefitting local non-profits. A cash bar will be available.

“If you love oysters and shrimp, having fun and supporting good causes, then the Gardens at the Burgwin-Wright House are where you’ll want to be on October 14,” event chair Bob Gazak said. “We’re continuing our Halloween theme, so if you’re so inclined, get your costume ready a little early this year and bring it on! Please join us for some delicious food and drink in a beautiful setting – we hope to see you there!”

The Burgwin-Wright House is located at 224 Market Street. For tickets, and for sponsorship opportunities, contact Bob Gazak at rgazak@gmail.com and 919.744.9996.