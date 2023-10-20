Pair of Wilmington Police K9s receive protective vests

Two WPD K9s have received protective vests (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two Wilmington Police Department K9s have received protective vests.

Stanley and Marian have received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Both vests were sponsored by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Sultan – EOW 6/10/23”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,289 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.