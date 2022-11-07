‘Pajama Jams’ begins annual pajama drive, collecting clothes for local children

Several Pajama Jams distribution boxes are being placed around Wilmington (Photo: Boombalatti's Ice Cream Shop)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local organization is once again helping to collect pajamas for children in need.

‘Pajama Jams’ is in its 14th year of their pajama drive, which kicked off Monday and runs through December 9th.

Pajama Jams began in Hampton Roads, Virginia, opening a second location in Wilmington last year, helping more than 14,000 children since its inception.

According to a press release, there are many children living with their families below the poverty level, in desperate need of food, clothing and shelter who have never owned a clean pair of pajamas.

If you would like to help, there are numerous drop-off locations around the area:

Boombalattis

• 1127 Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington

• 1005 N 4th St, Wilmington

• 15919 HWY 17N, Hampstead

Longwave Yoga

• 203 Racine Dr, Wilmington\

The Donut Inn

• 1427 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington

• 208 Porters Neck Rd, Wilmington

Mailbox Express

• 1319 Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington

Price Cathedral A.M.E. Zion Church

• 1201 Orange St, Wilmington

You can also help by purchasing items off the organization’s Amazon Wishlist HERE.