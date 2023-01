Panthers hire Frank Reich as new head coach

Frank Reich has been named the new coach of the Carolina Panthers (Photo: Indianapolis Colts / YouTube / MGN)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — The Carolina Panthers have hired Frank Reich as their new head coach, the team announced Thursday.

Reich, who in 1995 was also the first starting quarterback in franchise history, comes from the Indianapolis Colts, where he was the head coach until 2022.

