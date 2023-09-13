Parents hosting golf tournament in Brunswick Co. to ‘Stop Soldier Suicide’ after losing son

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An event is taking place this weekend in St. James to raise money and awareness to prevent suicide among veterans.

Kevin and Gay Murga, parents of Capt. Austin Murga came into WWAY Wednesday night to tell us their story.

Gay said Capt. Austin Murga, died by military PTSD suicide 6 months after returning from fighting along side Special Ops in Afghanistan in 2020. Shortly After their son died, Gay said they talked with many soldiers of various ranks there at Ft Bragg / Ft. Liberty, and quickly discovered the serious issue of military suicide among the soldiers there at Ft. Bragg , as well as among all the military branches and veterans.

Kevin said according to a Brown University study in June 2021, “This paper estimates 30,177 active duty personnel and veterans of the post 9/11 wars have died by suicide, significantly more than the 7,057 service members killed in post 9/11 war operations by suicide,” Murga said. That is nearly five times more than the number of deaths in hostile territory.

In the July 5, 2023, an issue of Military.Com said the active duty Army had one of its worst quarters for suicide in six years.

With all the terrible information, Kevin and Gary decided they had to do something. There was a very strong need for 100% free, 100% confidential off base counseling for active military and veterans. They said they researched various military focused charitable organizations across America and fell in love with “Stop Soldier Suicide”. Gay said that is exactly what Stop Soldier Suicide provides. Stop Soldier Suicide can help anyone no matter where there reside, may it be in deployment, California, Germany, or right here in North Carolina, as all services are provided over the phone.

The 3rd Annual Capt. Austin Murga Memorial Golf Tournament & Silent Auction is happening on Saturday, September 16th, 8am at the Members Club Golf Course at St. James Plantation in Southport.

The 180 golfing spots allotted for this year’s tournament are full, but you can still support this fundraiser by visiting the Online Silent Auction.

They chose the month of September each year as September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

All of this success is due mostly to the generosity of the resident golfers at St. James Plantation and the businesses of Southport, as well as the few businesses in Wilmington we have asked to sponsor our event.